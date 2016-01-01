See All Nurse Practitioners in Charleston, SC
Jessica Benes, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Jessica Benes, NP

Jessica Benes, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Charleston, SC. 

Jessica Benes works at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jessica Benes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
    10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

About Jessica Benes, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1912192410
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
  • MUSC Health University Medical Center

