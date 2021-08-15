See All Family Doctors in Amsterdam, NY
Jessica Benoit, FNP-BC

Family Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Jessica Benoit, FNP-BC is a Family Medicine Specialist in Amsterdam, NY. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    5010 Ny-30, Amsterdam, NY 12010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 842-0017

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Jessica Benoit, FNP-BC

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1124674957
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jessica Benoit, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Benoit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Jessica Benoit has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Jessica Benoit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Jessica Benoit. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Benoit.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Benoit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Benoit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

