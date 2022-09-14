See All Nurse Practitioners in Omaha, NE
Jessica Bentzen, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.4 (7)
Overview of Jessica Bentzen, NP

Jessica Bentzen, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Omaha, NE. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jessica Bentzen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    706 N 129th St Ste 103, Omaha, NE 68154
(402) 590-2590
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 14, 2022
    When I explain how I'm feeling to Jessica, she makes me feel understood and doesn't judge me. She provides medications that are tailored to my needs. She takes any stressor, side effect into account, etc. I haven't had any issues with her and I wouldn't go anywhere else. She is so intelligent when it comes to knowing meds and mood disorders. I trust her completely. I know she will take time out of her day to respond to any issue I have. There's a portal you can contact her and she also has a secretary that gets back right away.
    Christie Lickert — Sep 14, 2022
    Photo: Jessica Bentzen, NP
    About Jessica Bentzen, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992051882
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jessica Bentzen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jessica Bentzen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Jessica Bentzen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Bentzen.

