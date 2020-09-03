Dr. Jessica Bergana, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Bergana, OD
Overview of Dr. Jessica Bergana, OD
Dr. Jessica Bergana, OD is an Optometrist in Columbus, OH.
Dr. Bergana works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bergana's Office Locations
-
1
Clarkson Eyecare5081 N Hamilton Rd, Columbus, OH 43230 Directions (844) 206-7827
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bergana?
Dr Bergana is so very sweet! Very kind and easy going and does an amazing job with her patients and their exams! Listens to their needs.
About Dr. Jessica Bergana, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1598311979
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bergana accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bergana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bergana works at
Dr. Bergana has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bergana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bergana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.