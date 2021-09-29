Jessica Bjerk, ACNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Bjerk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jessica Bjerk, ACNP
Overview of Jessica Bjerk, ACNP
Jessica Bjerk, ACNP is a Cardiology Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology (Nurse Practitioner), has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital, St. Lukes Baptist Hospital and Warm Springs Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jessica Bjerk's Office Locations
- 1 11212 State Highway 151 Ste 200 Bldg 2, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 520-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital
- St. Lukes Baptist Hospital
- Warm Springs Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She was the ONLY doctor that LISTENED to me! She finally found what was wrong with my heart after being dismissed by several cardiologists over almost a 15 year span telling me it was just anxiety. She is literally my life saver!
About Jessica Bjerk, ACNP
- Cardiology (Nurse Practitioner)
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Pensacola Christian College
Frequently Asked Questions
Jessica Bjerk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Jessica Bjerk accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Jessica Bjerk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Jessica Bjerk speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Jessica Bjerk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Bjerk.
