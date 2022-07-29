See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Jessica Bledsoe, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.2 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jessica Bledsoe, FNP-BC

Jessica Bledsoe, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Jessica Bledsoe works at Optum Primary and Specialty Care California in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jessica Bledsoe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Closed HEALTHCARE PARTNERS MEDICAL GROUP
    6170 N Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 940-1550
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 29, 2022
    I am so happy I finally found a provider who actually took the time to explain things to me and addressed my medical conditions that other providers ignored. Now that my conditions are being treated appropriately I feel great! I highly recommend Jessica!
    Photo: Jessica Bledsoe, FNP-BC
    About Jessica Bledsoe, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245733039
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jessica Bledsoe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jessica Bledsoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jessica Bledsoe works at Optum Primary and Specialty Care California in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Jessica Bledsoe’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Jessica Bledsoe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Bledsoe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Bledsoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Bledsoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

