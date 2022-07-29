Jessica Bledsoe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jessica Bledsoe, FNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jessica Bledsoe, FNP-BC
Jessica Bledsoe, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Jessica Bledsoe works at
Jessica Bledsoe's Office Locations
Closed HEALTHCARE PARTNERS MEDICAL GROUP6170 N Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 940-1550
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am so happy I finally found a provider who actually took the time to explain things to me and addressed my medical conditions that other providers ignored. Now that my conditions are being treated appropriately I feel great! I highly recommend Jessica!
About Jessica Bledsoe, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1245733039
Frequently Asked Questions
Jessica Bledsoe accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jessica Bledsoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Jessica Bledsoe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Bledsoe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Bledsoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Bledsoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.