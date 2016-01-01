See All Surgical (Selective) Pathology in Brainerd, MN
Jessica Brandl, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Jessica Brandl, PA-C

Urologic Surgical Pathology
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Brainerd, MN
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Jessica Brandl, PA-C

Jessica Brandl, PA-C is an Urologic Surgical Pathology Specialist in Brainerd, MN. 

Jessica Brandl works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jessica Brandl's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic
    2024 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jessica Brandl?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jessica Brandl, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Jessica Brandl, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jessica Brandl to family and friends

    Jessica Brandl's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jessica Brandl

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jessica Brandl, PA-C.

    About Jessica Brandl, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Urologic Surgical Pathology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1164610010
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jessica Brandl, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Brandl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jessica Brandl has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jessica Brandl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jessica Brandl works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN. View the full address on Jessica Brandl’s profile.

    Jessica Brandl has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Brandl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Brandl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Brandl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.