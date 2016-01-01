Jessica Brandl, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Brandl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jessica Brandl, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jessica Brandl, PA-C
Jessica Brandl, PA-C is an Urologic Surgical Pathology Specialist in Brainerd, MN.
Jessica Brandl's Office Locations
Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic2024 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Jessica Brandl, PA-C
- Urologic Surgical Pathology
- English
- Female
- 1164610010
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
Jessica Brandl has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jessica Brandl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
