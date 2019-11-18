Jessica Brewer, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Brewer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jessica Brewer, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Tulsa, OK.
Jessica Brewer's Office Locations
K-w Community Health Connection2321 E 3rd St, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 622-0641
Tulsa Ob-gyn Associates2000 S Wheeling Ave Ste 800, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 747-9641
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Started seeing her for high blood pressure but now see her for everything including TRT. She makes you feel comfortable and takes the time to listen. Will continue to see her, highly recommend.
About Jessica Brewer, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma HSC in Tulsa
Jessica Brewer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jessica Brewer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jessica Brewer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Jessica Brewer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Brewer.
