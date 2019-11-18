See All Nurse Practitioners in Tulsa, OK
Jessica Brewer, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Jessica Brewer, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Jessica Brewer, APRN

Jessica Brewer, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Tulsa, OK. 

Jessica Brewer works at Community Health Connection in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Monica A Kirkendoll, NP
Monica A Kirkendoll, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Francisca Trujillo, NP
Francisca Trujillo, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Jessica Brewer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    K-w Community Health Connection
    2321 E 3rd St, Tulsa, OK 74104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 622-0641
  2. 2
    Tulsa Ob-gyn Associates
    2000 S Wheeling Ave Ste 800, Tulsa, OK 74104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 747-9641

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. John Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes
Dyslipidemia
Headache
Diabetes
Dyslipidemia
Headache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insulin Resistance Syndrome Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Removal Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nexplanon® Etonogestrel Implant Chevron Icon
Painful Periods Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jessica Brewer?

    Nov 18, 2019
    Started seeing her for high blood pressure but now see her for everything including TRT. She makes you feel comfortable and takes the time to listen. Will continue to see her, highly recommend.
    Allen — Nov 18, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jessica Brewer, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Jessica Brewer, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jessica Brewer to family and friends

    Jessica Brewer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jessica Brewer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jessica Brewer, APRN.

    About Jessica Brewer, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609139153
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Oklahoma HSC in Tulsa
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jessica Brewer, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Brewer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jessica Brewer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jessica Brewer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jessica Brewer works at Community Health Connection in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Jessica Brewer’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Jessica Brewer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Brewer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Brewer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Brewer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jessica Brewer, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.