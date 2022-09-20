Dr. Jessica Brown, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Brown, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessica Brown, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Baton Rouge, LA.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
The NeuroMedical Center Clinic10101 Park Rowe Ave Ste 200, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 768-2050Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The Spine Hospital of Louisiana at The NeuroMedical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Benefit Plan of Louisiana
- Louisiana Workers Compensation
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely great doctor with high attention to detail and care. Has extensive background with working with adolescents and elderly. Takes time to address as much as possible with clients, if you mention something important in the last 30 seconds of the appointment... she will make you stay an extra 5minutes to make sure you are prepared to go back out into the world. Because of her care, patience, and attention to detail, wait times are longer and scheduling is very difficult due to her being booked up. This is also due to understaffing by Neuro Medical Center Baton Rouge which is her current facility as of 2014-2022. If at least 2/3rds of the psychiatric providers had her care, attention, and proactiveness, the world might be a more better place. I have been through a dozen doctors since my adolescence and she is the only one that paid attention to and connected patterns nobody else saw. I cannot recommend her enough and yet that will only make the scheduling and wait times longer.
About Dr. Jessica Brown, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1437418209
Education & Certifications
- BA in Psychology, University of Virginia
