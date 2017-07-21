Jessica Buckland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jessica Buckland
Overview
Jessica Buckland is a Clinical Psychologist in State College, PA.
Jessica Buckland works at
Locations
Caresite Pharmacy320 Rolling Ridge Dr, State College, PA 16801 Directions (814) 867-0670
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Geisinger Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Buckland understands mental health care like few others. I've seen therapists that are either burned out or lack the empathy and patience to provide quality care. Dr. Buckland listens, cares, and shares in both the victories and set backs that make mental illness so difficult to live with. I don't know where I'd be without her guidance, but I know for sure that I wouldn't be on this path to healing. I trust her with my life, and that's not something I give easily.
About Jessica Buckland
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1952721912
