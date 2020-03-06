Jessica Cain, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Cain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jessica Cain, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jessica Cain, PA is a Physician Assistant in Lexington, KY.
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology2101 Nicholasville Rd Ste 204, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 260-4330
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jessica Cain?
Jessica was so nice and understanding of all my questions. She's very nice and makes you feel at ease. I would highly recommend her to anyone.
About Jessica Cain, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1740664283
Frequently Asked Questions
Jessica Cain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jessica Cain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jessica Cain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Jessica Cain. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Cain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Cain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Cain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.