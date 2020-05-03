See All Physicians Assistants in Murfreesboro, TN
Jessica Cox, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jessica Cox, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Murfreesboro, TN. 

Jessica Cox works at Neuhaus Foot and Ankle PC in Murfreesboro, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hancock Diabetes & Endocrine Center, PLLC
    1818 Ward Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 (615) 867-1193
    • Anthem

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 03, 2020
    Great visit. She is very throughly and takes her time. Extremely knowledgeable
    Jane Bell — May 03, 2020
    Photo: Jessica Cox, PA-C
    About Jessica Cox, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710280003
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jessica Cox, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jessica Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jessica Cox works at Neuhaus Foot and Ankle PC in Murfreesboro, TN. View the full address on Jessica Cox’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Jessica Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Cox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.