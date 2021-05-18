Jessica Desalvo, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Desalvo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jessica Desalvo, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Jessica Desalvo, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in New York, NY.
Jessica Desalvo works at
Housing Works Inc.301 W 37th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10018 Directions (212) 465-8304Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Very friendly. She makes me feel comfortable when opening up about my past traumas. Highly recommend.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1841702396
- Florida International University College Of Health and Exercise Science
Jessica Desalvo accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Jessica Desalvo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Jessica Desalvo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Desalvo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Desalvo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Desalvo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.