Jessica Dorland, LPC

Counseling
4.0 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Jessica Dorland, LPC is a Counselor in Tucson, AZ. 

Jessica Dorland works at In One Peace Counseling Services in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    In One Peace Counseling Services
    3900 E Timrod St, Tucson, AZ 85711 (520) 302-4116

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 23, 2019
    Dr. Jessica is an incredible professional. Her listening abilities are epic and she never makes a patient feel anything but hopeful, without patronizing or insincererity. I have been a patient for many years and realize that therapy can be a lifetime commitment depending on the situation, of course. Her ageless wisdom gives one a true sense of caring and intention. She teaches us that the healing process is not based on any time clock, but healing takes work and progress takes time.
    About Jessica Dorland, LPC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1063842375
    Education & Certifications

    • Our Family Services, Tucson, Az
    • University of Arizona
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jessica Dorland, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Dorland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jessica Dorland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jessica Dorland works at In One Peace Counseling Services in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Jessica Dorland’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Jessica Dorland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Dorland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Dorland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Dorland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

