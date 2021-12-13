See All Gastroenterologists in Portage, MI
Jessica Douglass, AGPCNP-BC

Gastroenterology
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jessica Douglass, AGPCNP-BC is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portage, MI. 

Jessica Douglass works at St John Macomb Motor City Inter in Portage, MI with other offices in Kalamazoo, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Portage
    3304 Cooley Ct, Portage, MI 49024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 349-2266
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Bronson Advanced Illness Management - Kalamazoo
    601 John St, Kalamazoo, MI 49007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 341-7339
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 13, 2021
    Excellent was very pleased with Her.she took her time answering All my questions didn’t make me feel like a number .would recommend her to all my friends and family !!!!!
    Frank Miller — Dec 13, 2021
    About Jessica Douglass, AGPCNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457799009
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jessica Douglass, AGPCNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Douglass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jessica Douglass has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jessica Douglass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Jessica Douglass. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Douglass.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Douglass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Douglass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

