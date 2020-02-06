See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Spokane, WA
Dr. Jessica Ellis, OD

Optometry
4.0 (4)
Overview of Dr. Jessica Ellis, OD

Dr. Jessica Ellis, OD is an Optometrist in Spokane, WA. 

Dr. Ellis works at Spokane Eye Clinic in Spokane, WA with other offices in Moscow, ID. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ellis' Office Locations

    Spokane Eye Clinic
    427 S BERNARD ST, Spokane, WA 99204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 456-0107
    Alpine Vision Center
    1844 W Pullman Rd, Moscow, ID 83843 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 883-1800
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 06, 2020
    Dr. Ellis is one of my favorite health care providers. She also cared for my mother until she passed at age 92. Dr. Ellis is very thorough and knowledgeable. She is more than willing to answer questions and recommend various options that may be pertinent to my vision needs. I have the utmost trust in her care.
    Terry W. Shaver — Feb 06, 2020
    About Dr. Jessica Ellis, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619255262
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

