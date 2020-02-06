Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jessica Ellis, OD
Overview of Dr. Jessica Ellis, OD
Dr. Jessica Ellis, OD is an Optometrist in Spokane, WA.
Dr. Ellis works at
Dr. Ellis' Office Locations
Spokane Eye Clinic427 S BERNARD ST, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 456-0107
Alpine Vision Center1844 W Pullman Rd, Moscow, ID 83843 Directions (208) 883-1800
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ellis is one of my favorite health care providers. She also cared for my mother until she passed at age 92. Dr. Ellis is very thorough and knowledgeable. She is more than willing to answer questions and recommend various options that may be pertinent to my vision needs. I have the utmost trust in her care.
About Dr. Jessica Ellis, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ellis works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
