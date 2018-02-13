Dr. Jessica Englert, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Englert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Englert, PHD
Overview of Dr. Jessica Englert, PHD
Dr. Jessica Englert, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Williamsville, NY. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Englert works at
Dr. Englert's Office Locations
Buffalo Behavioral Psychology, PC8616 Main St Ste 2, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 634-0627
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- First Health
- Humana
- Independent Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Great provider, great personality, Very likely to recommend this provider
About Dr. Jessica Englert, PHD
- Clinical Neuropsychology
- English
- 1376852715
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
- Dartmouth College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Englert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Englert accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Englert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Englert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Englert.
