Jessica Epstein, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Overview

Jessica Epstein, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from University of Detroit Mercy, Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies.

Jessica Epstein works at Michigan Institute For Neurological Disorders in Farmington Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Farmington Hills Office
    28595 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 200, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 553-0010
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alzheimer's Disease
Epilepsy
Headache
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 07, 2018
    Best around! Very nice and understanding. I wouldn't want anyone else helping my migraines!
    Kurtis Damon in Hazel Park, MI — Dec 07, 2018
    About Jessica Epstein, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548639453
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Detroit Mercy, Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jessica Epstein, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Epstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jessica Epstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jessica Epstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jessica Epstein works at Michigan Institute For Neurological Disorders in Farmington Hills, MI. View the full address on Jessica Epstein’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Jessica Epstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Epstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Epstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Epstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

