Overview

Jessica Epstein, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from University of Detroit Mercy, Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies.



Jessica Epstein works at Michigan Institute For Neurological Disorders in Farmington Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.