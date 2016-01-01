See All General Surgeons in Livingston, NJ
Jessica Fernandez, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jessica Fernandez, PA-C

General Surgery
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Livingston, NJ
Call for new patient details

Overview of Jessica Fernandez, PA-C

Jessica Fernandez, PA-C is a General Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. 

Jessica Fernandez works at Center for Breast Health & Disease Management in Livingston, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Jessica Fernandez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Breast Health & Disease Management
    200 S Orange Ave Ste 102, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 322-7800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Jessica Fernandez?

Photo: Jessica Fernandez, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Jessica Fernandez, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Jessica Fernandez to family and friends

Jessica Fernandez's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Jessica Fernandez

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jessica Fernandez, PA-C.

About Jessica Fernandez, PA-C

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1629657457
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jessica Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jessica Fernandez works at Center for Breast Health & Disease Management in Livingston, NJ. View the full address on Jessica Fernandez’s profile.

Jessica Fernandez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Fernandez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Jessica Fernandez, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.