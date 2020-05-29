See All Nurse Practitioners in Mishawaka, IN
Jessica Glassman, NP

Neurology (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Overview of Jessica Glassman, NP

Jessica Glassman, NP is a Neurology Nurse Practitioner in Mishawaka, IN. 

Jessica Glassman works at Saint Joseph Health System in Mishawaka, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jessica Glassman's Office Locations

    South Bend Neurology
    South Bend Neurology
611 E Douglas Rd Ste 305, Mishawaka, IN 46545
(574) 335-6450

Alzheimer's Disease
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebrovascular Disease
Alzheimer's Disease
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebrovascular Disease

Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    May 29, 2020
    Good NP bad office , good luck getting scheduled for needed procedures. Office staff needs work!!!
    — May 29, 2020
    About Jessica Glassman, NP

    Specialties
    • Neurology (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992054183
