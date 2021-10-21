See All Nurse Practitioners in Pensacola, FL
Jessica Ham, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jessica Ham, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Jessica Ham, APRN

Jessica Ham, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Pensacola, FL. 

Jessica Ham works at Regenesis Performance in Pensacola, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Jessica Ham's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Regenesis Performance
    100 S Baylen St Ste A, Pensacola, FL 32502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 444-8857
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergies
Anxiety
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Allergies
Anxiety
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gainswave for Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mold Toxicity Chevron Icon
Nutritional Diseases Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Weight-Related Conditions Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Jessica Ham?

Oct 21, 2021
She gets to the root of your problems and doesn’t just hand out a bunch of prescriptions. It’s amazing the difference she proper treatment make in your life.
tgiar5 — Oct 21, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Jessica Ham, APRN
How would you rate your experience with Jessica Ham, APRN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Jessica Ham to family and friends

Jessica Ham's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Jessica Ham

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jessica Ham, APRN.

About Jessica Ham, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1497865034
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jessica Ham, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Ham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Jessica Ham has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Jessica Ham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jessica Ham works at Regenesis Performance in Pensacola, FL. View the full address on Jessica Ham’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Jessica Ham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Ham.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Ham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Ham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Jessica Ham, APRN?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.