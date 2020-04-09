See All Physicians Assistants in Daytona Beach, FL
Jessica Harris, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jessica Harris, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 13 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach and Halifax Health Medical Center.

Jessica Harris works at The Orthopedic Clinic in Daytona Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic Clinic of Daytona Beach P.A.
    1075 Mason Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 255-4596

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Daytona Beach
  • Halifax Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Complex Fractures
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment
Arthritis
Complex Fractures
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Total Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 09, 2020
    Jessica Harris is the best, she explains everything,so professional and kind person.
    briseida — Apr 09, 2020
    About Jessica Harris, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801191861
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jessica Harris, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jessica Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jessica Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jessica Harris works at The Orthopedic Clinic in Daytona Beach, FL. View the full address on Jessica Harris’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Jessica Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Harris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

