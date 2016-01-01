Jessica Herek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jessica Herek, NP
Overview of Jessica Herek, NP
Jessica Herek, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Saginaw, MI.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jessica Herek's Office Locations
- 1 3350 SHATTUCK RD, Saginaw, MI 48603 Directions (989) 583-7090
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jessica Herek?
About Jessica Herek, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1376176255
Frequently Asked Questions
Jessica Herek has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Herek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Herek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Herek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.