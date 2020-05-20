See All Nurse Practitioners in Houston, TX
Jessica Hickman

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.2 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Jessica Hickman

Jessica Hickman is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. 

Jessica Hickman works at Houston Behavioral Healthcare in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jessica Hickman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Medical Group
    11920 Astoria Blvd Ste 110, Houston, TX 77089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 481-4646

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
May 20, 2020
Jessica has always been kind and compassionate to me, and I've been seeing her for almost two years. Regardless of the weight I give to changes in my health status (I tend to have a dry, self-deprecating manner), mood or concerns, she takes everything I say very seriously and works with me to adjust our approach toward my issues. The wait time in the office has always been very short - very little waiting, and even on the rare occasions where I might have to wait 5 minutes, Jessica treats me with the courtesy and respect as if I'm the only person in the building. I've been to offices where they treat you like a number or a cash-machine, and this is not one of those places. I highly recommend this team.
BK — May 20, 2020
About Jessica Hickman

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1396235289
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jessica Hickman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Jessica Hickman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jessica Hickman works at Houston Behavioral Healthcare in Houston, TX. View the full address on Jessica Hickman’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Jessica Hickman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Hickman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Hickman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Hickman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

