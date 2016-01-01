Dr. Jessica Hopkins, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hopkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Hopkins, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Jessica Hopkins, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Providence, RI.
Dr. Hopkins works at
Locations
New England Wellness Collaborative LLC1 Richmond Sq Ste 321W, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 349-3131
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jessica Hopkins, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1164555413
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hopkins accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hopkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hopkins works at
Dr. Hopkins has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hopkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hopkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.