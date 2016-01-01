Jessica Jensen, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Jensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Jessica Jensen, LPC is a Counselor in Hilton Head, SC.
Jessica Jensen works at
Locations
Jessica Jensen400 Main St Ste 200A5, Hilton Head, SC 29926 Directions (774) 608-6829
Hcc - Plymouth32 Court St, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (860) 214-3346Monday9:00am - 7:30pmTuesday9:00am - 7:30pmWednesday9:00am - 7:30pmThursday9:00am - 7:30pmFriday9:00am - 7:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Jessica Jensen, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- University of Connecticut
Frequently Asked Questions
Jessica Jensen accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jessica Jensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Jensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Jensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.