Jessica Johnson, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.2 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Jessica Johnson, PA is a Physician Assistant in San Luis Obispo, CA. 

Jessica Johnson works at Edna Valley Health Center in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edna Valley Health Center
    4460 Broad St Ste A, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 597-6715
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Pacific Coast Health Center
    689 Tank Farm Rd Ste 220, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 597-6715
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Jessica Johnson, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1265833545
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • French Hospital Medical Center

