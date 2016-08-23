See All Physicians Assistants in Santa Maria, CA
Jessica Joslyn, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Overview

Jessica Joslyn, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Santa Maria, CA. They graduated from Standford Univ School of Med.

Jessica Joslyn works at Central Coast Endocrinology in Santa Maria, CA with other offices in Arroyo Grande, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Coast Endocrinology
    116 S Palisade Dr Ste 301, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 349-8972
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Middle Path Medicine
    180 Le Point St, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 481-3442

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams

Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 23, 2016
    Jessica is super helpful. She really wants to help you with your health issues. She is very knowledgeable and knows how to help you. She listens to you and takes her time with you. She has helped me and my husband with our health issues. She has been the best doctor we have ever seen. She loves to see you get better. We will follow Jessica where ever she goes. If you want a great doctor, see Jessica.
    DSouza in Grover Beach, CA — Aug 23, 2016
    Photo: Jessica Joslyn, PA-C
    About Jessica Joslyn, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689962177
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Standford Univ School of Med
    Medical Education

