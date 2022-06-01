See All Nurse Practitioners in Cape Girardeau, MO
Jessica Kelley, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jessica Kelley, APRN

Jessica Kelley, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Cape Girardeau, MO. 

Jessica Kelley works at Southeast Primary Care in Cape Girardeau, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jessica Kelley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southeast Primary Care - Cape
    817 S Mount Auburn Rd Ste 205, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 519-4500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southeast Hospital
Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 01, 2022
    Jessica has been my doctor since 2017. I can only praise her and staff for the care they have given over the years.
    Yasmin Ghafur — Jun 01, 2022
    About Jessica Kelley, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376912816
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jessica Kelley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Jessica Kelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jessica Kelley works at Southeast Primary Care in Cape Girardeau, MO. View the full address on Jessica Kelley’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Jessica Kelley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Kelley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Kelley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Kelley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
