Jessica Kelley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Jessica Kelley, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jessica Kelley, APRN
Jessica Kelley, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Cape Girardeau, MO.
Jessica Kelley works at
Jessica Kelley's Office Locations
Southeast Primary Care - Cape817 S Mount Auburn Rd Ste 205, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions (573) 519-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Southeast Hospital
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Jessica has been my doctor since 2017. I can only praise her and staff for the care they have given over the years.
About Jessica Kelley, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1376912816
Frequently Asked Questions
Jessica Kelley accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jessica Kelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Jessica Kelley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Kelley.
