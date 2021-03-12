See All Clinical Psychologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Jessica Kordansky, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jessica Kordansky, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their fellowship with Emory University

Dr. Kordansky works at Dr. Jessica B. Kordansky PA in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Jessica B. Kordansky PA
    399 NW 2nd Ave Ste 202, Boca Raton, FL 33432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 318-1743
    Sara S Levine MD
    7100 Camino Real Ste 200, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 750-2338

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Behavior Modification
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Behavior Modification

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 12, 2021
    Dr. Kordansky was truly a pleasure to meet. She was professional, thorough and I didn't feel rushed AT ALL. It wasn't about gaining a client for her, but making sure the needs of the patient were addressed and met accordingly. I highly recommend her.
    Rosario — Mar 12, 2021
    About Dr. Jessica Kordansky, PHD

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1104107937
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University
    • University of Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessica Kordansky, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kordansky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kordansky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kordansky works at Dr. Jessica B. Kordansky PA in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kordansky’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kordansky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kordansky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kordansky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kordansky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

