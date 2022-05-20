See All Nurse Practitioners in Rochester, NY
Jessica Kurzdorfer, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.6 (5)
Overview of Jessica Kurzdorfer, PMHNP

Jessica Kurzdorfer, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Rochester, NY. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jessica Kurzdorfer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    95 Allens Creek Rd Ste 330, Rochester, NY 14618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 360-7554

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Jessica Kurzdorfer, PMHNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1538782826
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jessica Kurzdorfer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Jessica Kurzdorfer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Kurzdorfer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Kurzdorfer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Kurzdorfer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

