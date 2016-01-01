Jessica Lamb, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Lamb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jessica Lamb, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jessica Lamb, APRN
Jessica Lamb, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Somerset, KY.
Jessica Lamb works at
Jessica Lamb's Office Locations
-
1
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care298 Bogle St Ste A, Somerset, KY 42503 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jessica Lamb?
About Jessica Lamb, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1841604576
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Jessica Lamb using Healthline FindCare.
Jessica Lamb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jessica Lamb works at
Jessica Lamb has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Lamb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Lamb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Lamb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.