Jessica Landeroz, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
4.3 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jessica Landeroz, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Elk Grove Village, IL. 

Jessica Landeroz works at Ascension Medical Group Illinois in Elk Grove Village, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AMITA Health Medical Group Family Medicine Elk Grove Village
    126 Biesterfield Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 981-3500
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 11:00pm
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 12, 2022
    Jessica Landeroz PA-C is a good provider. Shes competent, listens well, and is compassionate. Every visit I had with her was proactive and positive.
    Franco R. — Sep 12, 2022
    About Jessica Landeroz, PA-C

    Specialties
    • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255617155
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jessica Landeroz, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Landeroz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jessica Landeroz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jessica Landeroz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jessica Landeroz works at Ascension Medical Group Illinois in Elk Grove Village, IL. View the full address on Jessica Landeroz’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Jessica Landeroz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Landeroz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Landeroz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Landeroz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

