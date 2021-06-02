Jessica Lawton, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Lawton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jessica Lawton, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jessica Lawton, PA-C
Jessica Lawton, PA-C is a Neurology Specialist in Mystic, CT.
Jessica Lawton works at
Jessica Lawton's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare HealthCenter - Mystic100 Perkins Farm Dr Ste 102, Mystic, CT 06355 Directions (860) 870-6385
Hartford Healthcare Movement Disorders Center35 Talcottville Rd Ste 6, Vernon, CT 06066 Directions (860) 870-6385
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Jessica, is very knowledgeable, compassionate and thorough. She explained what she was doing and why.
About Jessica Lawton, PA-C
- Neurology
- English
- 1336613520
Frequently Asked Questions
Jessica Lawton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jessica Lawton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jessica Lawton works at
2 patients have reviewed Jessica Lawton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Lawton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Lawton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Lawton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.