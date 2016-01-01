Jessica Lopez-Moore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Jessica Lopez-Moore
Overview
Jessica Lopez-Moore is a Physician Assistant in Bakersfield, CA.
Jessica Lopez-Moore works at
Locations
Bakersfield Pediatrics - Old River300 Old River Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 663-4700
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Jessica Lopez-Moore
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1366623407
Jessica Lopez-Moore accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Jessica Lopez-Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Lopez-Moore.
