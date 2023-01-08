See All Nurse Practitioners in Charleston, SC
Jessica McBride, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Overview of Jessica McBride, MSN

Jessica McBride, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Charleston, SC. 

Jessica McBride works at MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SC-PSYCH. in Charleston, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jessica McBride's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Musc
    169 Ashley Ave, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 792-1414
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Jan 08, 2023
    Every time I have had a problem she has been there for me. She is very smart and knows what she's doing. Ty Jessica McBride. (MUSC)
    Kimber784 — Jan 08, 2023
    About Jessica McBride, MSN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1891030151
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jessica McBride has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jessica McBride has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jessica McBride works at MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SC-PSYCH. in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Jessica McBride’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Jessica McBride. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica McBride.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica McBride, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica McBride appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

