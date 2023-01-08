Jessica McBride has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jessica McBride, MSN
Jessica McBride, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Charleston, SC.
Musc169 Ashley Ave, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions (843) 792-1414
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Every time I have had a problem she has been there for me. She is very smart and knows what she's doing. Ty Jessica McBride. (MUSC)
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1891030151
Jessica McBride accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jessica McBride has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Jessica McBride. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica McBride.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica McBride, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica McBride appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.