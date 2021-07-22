Jessica McElhenny, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica McElhenny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jessica McElhenny, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jessica McElhenny, NP
Jessica McElhenny, NP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Grand Canyon University, Phoenix, Arizona.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jessica McElhenny's Office Locations
- 1 10810 E 45th St Ste 400, Tulsa, OK 74146 Directions (918) 742-7030
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Jessica is the BEST! She is very personable and truly has my best interests in mind when providing medical care. I would recommend her to all family and friends!
About Jessica McElhenny, NP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1932613288
Education & Certifications
- Grand Canyon University, Phoenix, Arizona
- University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, OK
