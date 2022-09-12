See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Voorhees, NJ
Super Profile

Jessica Morales, NP

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.8 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jessica Morales, NP

Jessica Morales, NP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. 

Jessica Morales works at Advocare Premier Ob/Gyn of South Jersey in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Galloway, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital
Jessica Morales' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advocare Premier Ob/Gyn of South Jersey
    903 Sheppard Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 772-2300
  2. 2
    Rwhg Alan J. Feldman MD
    53 W White Horse Pike, Galloway, NJ 08205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 652-2516

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Birth
Birth Control
Chlamydia Infections
Birth
Birth Control
Chlamydia Infections

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Birth Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Birth
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Contraceptive Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Implantable Birth Control Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Jessica Morales, NP

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295146918
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Delaware
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jessica Morales, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Morales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jessica Morales has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jessica Morales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Jessica Morales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Morales.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Morales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Morales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

