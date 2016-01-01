See All Physicians Assistants in Bronx, NY
Jessica Morales, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Jessica Morales, PA is a Physician Assistant in Bronx, NY. 

Jessica Morales works at Urban Health Plan in Bronx, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urban Health Plan Inc
    1065 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY 10459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 589-2440
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    About Jessica Morales, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811332182
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jessica Morales has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jessica Morales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jessica Morales works at Urban Health Plan in Bronx, NY. View the full address on Jessica Morales’s profile.

    Jessica Morales has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Morales.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Morales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Morales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

