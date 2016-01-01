See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Fargo, ND
Dr. Jessica Munro, OD

Optometry
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Jessica Munro, OD

Dr. Jessica Munro, OD is an Optometrist in Fargo, ND. 

Dr. Munro works at Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Munro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)
    1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:15pm

Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Cataract
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Tumor Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    About Dr. Jessica Munro, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1467060046
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fargo

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessica Munro, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Munro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Munro works at Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. View the full address on Dr. Munro’s profile.

    Dr. Munro has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

