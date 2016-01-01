Jessica Prisco, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Prisco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jessica Prisco, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jessica Prisco, APRN
Jessica Prisco, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Marlborough, CT.
Jessica Prisco works at
Jessica Prisco's Office Locations
Middlesex Cardiology Associates14 Jones Hollow Rd Ste 9, Marlborough, CT 06447 Directions (860) 295-8030
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group420 Saybrook Rd Ste A, Middletown, CT 06457 Directions (860) 636-2010
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Jessica Prisco, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1407300593
Jessica Prisco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jessica Prisco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Prisco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Prisco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.