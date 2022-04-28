Jessica Proctor, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Proctor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jessica Proctor, PA
Jessica Proctor, PA is a Physician Assistant in Pensacola, FL. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Gary Gotthelf4511 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 477-3252Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Jessica is awesome. Choosing her for my PCP is one of the best things I could have every done. I was in pain for years and no one could find the health issue. Jessica never gave up on me. She ran tests until she found where was going on with my body. Once she knew my health issues, she did every thing she could to get me feeling better and up and walking without being in do much pain. She's truly a life saver
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1538301957
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Jessica Proctor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jessica Proctor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jessica Proctor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Jessica Proctor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Proctor.
