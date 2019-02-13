Jessica Rachbind, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Rachbind is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jessica Rachbind, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jessica Rachbind, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Physician Assistant in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine (Physician Assistant), has 13 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.
Jessica Rachbind works at
Locations
-
1
Associated Family Physicians9910 Sandalfoot Blvd Ste 1, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 883-3030Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I started going to holy cross medical group in Coral Springs because my family has been going to Dr. Perwin for years. I finally had insurance that they accepted and got in with a Jessica for an issue I was sure that she was not going to be able to help with. She listened to me and validated my symptoms which is really important in client care. I felt taken care of and that she truly cares about her patients. She is also like reading a book of medical literature with the latest research. :)
About Jessica Rachbind, PA-C
- Internal Medicine (Physician Assistant)
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1639488141
Education & Certifications
- HOLY CROSS HOSPITAL
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
