See All Physicians Assistants in Boca Raton, FL
Jessica Rachbind, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Jessica Rachbind, PA-C

Internal Medicine (Physician Assistant)
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jessica Rachbind, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Physician Assistant in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine (Physician Assistant), has 13 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.

Jessica Rachbind works at Associated Family Physicians of Boca Raton, P.L. in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Family Physicians
    9910 Sandalfoot Blvd Ste 1, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 883-3030
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arrhythmias
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Arrhythmias
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jessica Rachbind?

    Feb 13, 2019
    I started going to holy cross medical group in Coral Springs because my family has been going to Dr. Perwin for years. I finally had insurance that they accepted and got in with a Jessica for an issue I was sure that she was not going to be able to help with. She listened to me and validated my symptoms which is really important in client care. I felt taken care of and that she truly cares about her patients. She is also like reading a book of medical literature with the latest research. :)
    Megan Hanaka in Coral Springs , FL — Feb 13, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jessica Rachbind, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Jessica Rachbind, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jessica Rachbind to family and friends

    Jessica Rachbind's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jessica Rachbind

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jessica Rachbind, PA-C.

    About Jessica Rachbind, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine (Physician Assistant)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639488141
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • HOLY CROSS HOSPITAL
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jessica Rachbind, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Rachbind is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jessica Rachbind has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jessica Rachbind has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jessica Rachbind works at Associated Family Physicians of Boca Raton, P.L. in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Jessica Rachbind’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Jessica Rachbind. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Rachbind.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Rachbind, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Rachbind appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jessica Rachbind, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.