Jessica Rebollar, PA-C

Family Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jessica Rebollar, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. 

Jessica Rebollar works at Novant Health Forsyth Family Medicine in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Forsyth Family Medicine
    400 JONESTOWN RD, Winston Salem, NC 27104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7841
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Jessica Rebollar, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1538523204
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jessica Rebollar, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Rebollar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jessica Rebollar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jessica Rebollar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jessica Rebollar works at Novant Health Forsyth Family Medicine in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Jessica Rebollar’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Jessica Rebollar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Rebollar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Rebollar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Rebollar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.