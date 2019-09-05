Jessica Rowan, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Rowan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jessica Rowan, CNM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jessica Rowan, CNM
Jessica Rowan, CNM is a Midwife in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Jessica Rowan works at
Jessica Rowan's Office Locations
Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph1608 S J St # 55, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had never seen Jessica before until I was in labor. She reminded the nurse to not coach pushing and to give me space, she recognized something was wrong and called for appropriate help. She managed our shoulder dystocia beautifully and never made me feel panicky or scared. I would choose her 100x if I had to do it all over again. My son is now 2.5 years old and I’m still in awe and so grateful for her care. I also continued care with her and she was supportive, respectful, and took her time.
About Jessica Rowan, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- Female
- 1437431947
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
