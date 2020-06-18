See All Nurse Practitioners in San Antonio, TX
Jessica Salazar, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (61)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jessica Salazar, FNP

Jessica Salazar, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Texas A&M University at Corpus Cristi.

Jessica Salazar works at Methodist Physicians iMED Healthcare Associates in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jessica Salazar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    IMED Healthcare Associates
    1139 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 405, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 404-0000
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jun 18, 2020
    Jessica Salazar has tested my INR for several years. She was always very professional, smiling, cordial in all our contacts. With the departure of Dr. Abby Gardner, Jessica informed me that she could not continue to serve me unless a replacement physician arrived at IMed. I have, therefore, found a new physician here in Boerne, just 4 miles from my home instead of the 20 miles one-way that I drove into San Antonio for my blood tests. I was sorry to have to terminate our relationship.
    Kenneth Finch — Jun 18, 2020
    About Jessica Salazar, FNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1679906077
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Texas A&M University at Corpus Cristi
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jessica Salazar, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Salazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jessica Salazar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jessica Salazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jessica Salazar works at Methodist Physicians iMED Healthcare Associates in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Jessica Salazar’s profile.

    61 patients have reviewed Jessica Salazar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Salazar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Salazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Salazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

