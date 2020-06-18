Jessica Salazar, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Salazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jessica Salazar, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jessica Salazar, FNP
Jessica Salazar, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Texas A&M University at Corpus Cristi.
Jessica Salazar works at
Jessica Salazar's Office Locations
IMED Healthcare Associates1139 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 405, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 404-0000
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jessica Salazar?
Jessica Salazar has tested my INR for several years. She was always very professional, smiling, cordial in all our contacts. With the departure of Dr. Abby Gardner, Jessica informed me that she could not continue to serve me unless a replacement physician arrived at IMed. I have, therefore, found a new physician here in Boerne, just 4 miles from my home instead of the 20 miles one-way that I drove into San Antonio for my blood tests. I was sorry to have to terminate our relationship.
About Jessica Salazar, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1679906077
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&M University at Corpus Cristi
Frequently Asked Questions
Jessica Salazar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jessica Salazar accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jessica Salazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
61 patients have reviewed Jessica Salazar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Salazar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Salazar, there are benefits to both methods.