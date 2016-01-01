See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Seattle, WA
Jessica Sherman, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jessica Sherman, ARNP

Internal Medicine
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Jessica Sherman, ARNP

Jessica Sherman, ARNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

Jessica Sherman works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jessica Sherman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jessica Sherman?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jessica Sherman, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Jessica Sherman, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jessica Sherman to family and friends

    Jessica Sherman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jessica Sherman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jessica Sherman, ARNP.

    About Jessica Sherman, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1477946739
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virginia Mason Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jessica Sherman, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Sherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jessica Sherman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jessica Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jessica Sherman works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Jessica Sherman’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Jessica Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Sherman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Sherman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Sherman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.