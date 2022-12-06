Jessica Stendel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jessica Stendel, FNP
Overview of Jessica Stendel, FNP
Jessica Stendel, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Clovis, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jessica Stendel's Office Locations
- 1 618 Medical Center Dr E Ste 103, Clovis, CA 93611 Directions (559) 299-2224
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jessica Stendel?
Absolutely love Jessica! She is always going above and beyond for you. My family has gone to jessica for over 10 years now and she is absolutely amazing! I definitely recommend her to anyone!
About Jessica Stendel, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1427042639
Frequently Asked Questions
Jessica Stendel accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jessica Stendel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
53 patients have reviewed Jessica Stendel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Stendel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Stendel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Stendel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.