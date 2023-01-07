See All Nurse Practitioners in Louisville, KY
Jessica Taylor, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Jessica Taylor, MSN

Jessica Taylor, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Jessica Taylor works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jessica Taylor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care
    4004 Dupont Cir, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Louisville
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 07, 2023
    Unfortunately, my GP passed after I had been with him since I was a baby. Towards the end of his career, I had been seeing Jessica in the office on Main Street in Middletown for my office visits. She is very kind, thorough and knowledgeable. She has a personal investment in her patients and wants to do anything she can to ensure her clients live their life as happy and healthy as possible. I have had to go to several different medical professionals throughout my lifetime and she is one that I dread going to the least because she has the respect to treat you as a friend.
    Sarah Rose — Jan 07, 2023
    Jessica Taylor, MSN
    About Jessica Taylor, MSN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497939185
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jessica Taylor, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jessica Taylor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jessica Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jessica Taylor works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Jessica Taylor’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Jessica Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Taylor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

