Jessica Taylor, MSN
Jessica Taylor, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Jessica Taylor's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care4004 Dupont Cir, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Unfortunately, my GP passed after I had been with him since I was a baby. Towards the end of his career, I had been seeing Jessica in the office on Main Street in Middletown for my office visits. She is very kind, thorough and knowledgeable. She has a personal investment in her patients and wants to do anything she can to ensure her clients live their life as happy and healthy as possible. I have had to go to several different medical professionals throughout my lifetime and she is one that I dread going to the least because she has the respect to treat you as a friend.
About Jessica Taylor, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1497939185
Jessica Taylor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jessica Taylor accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Jessica Taylor using Healthline FindCare.
Jessica Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Jessica Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.