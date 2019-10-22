Jessica Thasitis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Jessica Thasitis, FNP
Overview of Jessica Thasitis, FNP
Jessica Thasitis, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Jessica Thasitis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Jessica Thasitis' Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Lindaberry At Carolina Forest PC108 Finnegan Ct, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Directions (843) 903-9993
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jessica Thasitis?
I like the way she interacts and addresses patient questions. She is very knowledgeable.
About Jessica Thasitis, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1356601272
Frequently Asked Questions
Jessica Thasitis accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jessica Thasitis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jessica Thasitis works at
6 patients have reviewed Jessica Thasitis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Thasitis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Thasitis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Thasitis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.